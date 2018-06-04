Search for homicide suspect in Steele Creek

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV Newsroom. Today is Monday, June 4. Here is a look at the stories we're covering on air right now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from until 7 a.m. so turn us on as soon as you wake up!

LIVE: We're staying on top of a search that is happening right now in Steele Creek for a homicide suspect. The search is happening on the ground and at one point by helicopter after the shooting happened on Carolina Forest Court. One man was killed. Officials did note they don't believe residents in the Steele Creek area are in danger. WBTV's Caroline Hicks will have a live report where there continues to be a massive police presence.

NEW: We're learning a the man hit by a Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer has died. We covered the incident when it happened Thursday. We'll tell you what's being investigated in the case now.

Hundreds gathered inside Bethlehem Church in Gaston County to say goodbye to Amanda Self, the wife of Gaston County Police officer Josh Self and a mother of two. We'll play the most touching part of the entire service came when her youngest child, Kaleb Self, made his way to the podium to share his own heart-felt message to his mom.

AMBER ALERT: An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for an abducted 7-month-old baby girl. Emma Grace Kennedy was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband.

This is interesting. The largest breast cancer treatment study ever, finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without any consequences of beating it. We'll share what else was found in the results of the study.

NEW AT 6:45 a.m.: For families who worry about their children's safety online. the newest generation of monitoring services may be a parent's best friend. Apps are now so sophisticated they can screen for red flags without actually violating the child's privacy.

WEATHER CHANGES: We had a nice weekend but things got volatile Sunday. Will we continue to see chances of rain each day this week? Meteorologist Chris Larson is breaking down the forecast now. Tune in so you don't miss it!

