AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by sex offender in 'extreme danger,' - | WBTV Charlotte

AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by sex offender in 'extreme danger,' possibly headed to NC

Credit: NCDPS Credit: NCDPS
Credit: NCDPS Credit: NCDPS
NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) -

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was reportedly abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, an AMBER Alert was issued for missing Emma Grace Kennedy. She was allegedly abducted by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy. 

Officials say the pair were last seen traveling east on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia in a gold Suzuki, with NC tag FAA1873. The vehicle also has a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on the trunk, according to the NCDPS. 

The AMBER Alert was issued shortly before 3:30 a.m. The pair could be headed to North Carolina. 

The suspect is a registered sex offender, according to the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Carl Kennedy is from Asheboro, the website states. 

According to WWBT, the baby was reportedly abducted from a gas station. WWBT reports that the 7-month-old is in "extreme danger."

The baby is 2-feet tall and weighs 18 pounds, according to the NCDPS. Emma Kennedy has blonde hair, blue eyes and a small scar on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband, officials say.

The alleged abductor is around 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds, according to the NCDPS. He has gray hair and green eyes. Officials say Carl Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt ,gray shorts, and black and white sketchers. He has a his left ear pierced and multiple tattoos on both arms, officials say. 

Carl Kennedy is believed to be armed with a knife, according to WWBT

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Danville Police Department immediately at (434) 799-6510 or 911. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Indiana police come together to attend graduation of fallen officer's daughter

    Indiana police come together to attend graduation of fallen officer's daughter

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-06-04 11:00:18 GMT
    Officers from six different departments attended Saturday's ceremony at Southwood Junior-Senior High School. (Credit: Photo provided to CBS courtesy of Sgt. Tony Slocum/Twitter)Officers from six different departments attended Saturday's ceremony at Southwood Junior-Senior High School. (Credit: Photo provided to CBS courtesy of Sgt. Tony Slocum/Twitter)
    Officers from six different departments attended Saturday's ceremony at Southwood Junior-Senior High School. (Credit: Photo provided to CBS courtesy of Sgt. Tony Slocum/Twitter)Officers from six different departments attended Saturday's ceremony at Southwood Junior-Senior High School. (Credit: Photo provided to CBS courtesy of Sgt. Tony Slocum/Twitter)

    Lauren Rich's father, Master Trooper Detective Dave Rich was killed in the line of duty over a decade ago. His fellow officers made sure his daughter felt her dad's presence as she graduated high school this weekend.

    More >>

    Lauren Rich's father, Master Trooper Detective Dave Rich was killed in the line of duty over a decade ago. His fellow officers made sure his daughter felt her dad's presence as she graduated high school this weekend.

    More >>

  • Fourth-grader's rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine' goes viral

    Fourth-grader's rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine' goes viral

    Monday, June 4 2018 6:56 AM EDT2018-06-04 10:56:31 GMT
    Credit: Screen grab of Facebook videoCredit: Screen grab of Facebook video
    Credit: Screen gab of Facebook videoCredit: Screen gab of Facebook video

    A Minnesota fourth-grader's moving performance at his school talent show has gone viral.

    More >>

    A Minnesota fourth-grader's moving performance at his school talent show has gone viral.

    More >>

  • Tree comes down, damages home on Crescent Road in Rockwell

    Tree comes down, damages home on Crescent Road in Rockwell

    Monday, June 4 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-06-04 10:53:49 GMT
    (Source: American Red Cross)(Source: American Red Cross)

    A weekend of strong storms that passed through various parts of Rowan County bringing down trees ended with another downed tree on Sunday night. Daniel Michael of the American Red Cross says that the agency was called to respond to the 2300 block of Crescent Road after a tree fell onto a home, displacing three people. The home had heavy damage, according to Michael. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross provided assistance for hotel, food, and other needs. The Rockwell Rur...

    More >>

    A weekend of strong storms that passed through various parts of Rowan County bringing down trees ended with another downed tree on Sunday night. Daniel Michael of the American Red Cross says that the agency was called to respond to the 2300 block of Crescent Road after a tree fell onto a home, displacing three people. The home had heavy damage, according to Michael. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross provided assistance for hotel, food, and other needs. The Rockwell Rur...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly