Abducted 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC

Photos from the abduction of 7 month- old Emma Grace Kennedy (Source: Danville Police Department)

A 7-month-old Virginia girl who sparked an AMBER Alert Monday has been found safe and her father was arrested in North Carolina.

Carl Kennedy is accused of abducting Emma Grace Ray Kennedy from a Kwik Mark on Riverside Drive in Danville early Monday morning after police say he assaulted the baby's mother.

Police say Carl Kennedy, who does not have custody of the child, was considered "armed and dangerous."

"Emma Grace Kennedy appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital," Danville police stated in a case update Tuesday. The girl's mother was notified.

Carl Kennedy was arrested in Randleman, NC and is in custody.

An AMBER Alert was issued for missing Emma Kennedy shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday, which has since been canceled.

Officials were searching areas where the pair had been reported last seen, near Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia in a gold Suzuki, with NC tag EKZ-5093. However, police say the tags were not assigned to that vehicle.

"There are no tags assigned through the DMV to this vehicle," police say. "It is likely Kennedy is using the NC FAA-1873 tags on one or more of these vehicles."

The vehicle was believed to be headed to Oak Island.

The vehicle also had a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on the trunk, according to the NCDPS. Police say Kennedy also has access to a burgundy Toyota Camry, a blue Jeep Cherokee, and a Dodge truck.

The suspect is a registered sex offender and from Asheboro, according to the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

The baby was believed to be in "extreme danger" and Carl Kennedy was believed to be armed with a knife, according to WWBT.

According to WNCN, Danville police traveled to Durham after reports of a man trying to sell a baby. Detectives determined that incident was not related to the Amber Alert, WNCN reported.

Durham police told WNCN that a man was reportedly drinking by a pond when another man approached him about buying a baby. That man then waited 30 minutes to call police about the incident and got a "got a partial match to Kennedy's license plate number," according to WNCN.

If you have any additional information, you're asked to call the Danville Police Department immediately at (434) 799-6510 or 911.

