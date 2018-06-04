Abducted 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC

A large number of house fires and homes damaged by storms resulting in residents being displaced has put a strain on the local chapter of the American Red Cross.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
Summer Elaine Pace, 16, was reported missing from her home in Rutherford County. She was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 3.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on West WT Harris Boulevard at Interstate 485. Firefighters tweeted about the crash around 9:30 a.m.More >>
A former general manager with the Carolinas Panthers announced Tuesday that he will undergo treatment for lymphoma.More >>
