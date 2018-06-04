Teens facing murder charges in deadly Steele Creek shooting

Two 18-year-olds reportedly turned themselves in following a deadly shooting that killed another teen in the Steele Creek area late Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Jalen Boulware and Marvin Chavez-Quiffaro both voluntarily went to CMPD's headquarters on Monday where they were interviewed and charged in connection to the death of Terale Claridy-Vaught.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers responded to Carolina Forest Court on Sunday night after they received calls for shots fired into a house.

"About 10:30 last night I heard some shots - go bang bang bang" a neighbor told WBTV.

"While on scene doing that investigation they heard shots also on Carolina Forest Road few hundred yards up the street," said Major Nelson Bowling.

When officers were at the scene, more gunshots were reportedly fired nearby, according to police. "We were awakened at midnight by a very very loud sound that we could not identify" a neighbor told WBTV.

"I heard like boom – two different gunshots going off – and that's when my husband ran upstairs to see if we were okay," another neighbor said. "Somebody hollered he's been hit, he's been shot. Something to that sort."

According to police 18-year-old Claridy-Vaught was found in the road on Carolina Forest Court, officers say. The teen had been shot multiple times, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators have not said if, or how, the two shootings are related.

The second shooting left bullet holes in mail boxes, shattered a man's truck window and damaged a house.

Police were looking for the alleged shooters around the Erwin Road and Steele Creek Road area for some time. Police were asking residents to stay inside their homes.

Boulware was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Chavez-Quiffaro was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

