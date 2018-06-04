Manhunt underway after teen shot, killed in Steele Creek area

A search is underway for a person who shot and killed a teen in the Steele Creek area late Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Carolina Forest Court. Officers said they called to the area after shots were fired into a building.

Once on the scene, police heard shots fired nearby. That's when they found 18-year-old Terale Claridy-Vaught in the road on Carolina Forest Court, officers say. The teen had been shot multiple times, police say.

Claridy-Vaught was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police were looking for the alleged shooter around the Erwin Road and Steele Creek Road area for some time. Police were asking residents to stay inside their homes.

Officers are still looking for the shooter but say there is no longer a threat to residents. Police believe the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

It is unclear whether the shooter knew the victim.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

