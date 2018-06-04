Manhunt underway after person shot, killed in Steele Creek area - | WBTV Charlotte

Manhunt underway after person shot, killed in Steele Creek area

John Sparks | WBTV John Sparks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A search is underway for a person who shot and killed a man in the Steele Creek area late Sunday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Carolina Forest Court. Officers said they called to the area after shots were reportedly fired into a building. 

Once on the scene, police heard shots that were fired nearby. That's when they found a man had been fatally shot in the road on Carolina Forest Court, officers say. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police were looking for the alleged shooter around the Erwin Road and Steele Creek Road area for some time. Police were asking residents to stay inside their homes.

Officers are still looking for the shooter but say there is no longer a threat to residents. Police believe the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. 

It is unclear whether the shooter knew the victim. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

