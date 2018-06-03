Friends, family among hundreds at funeral for woman killed in Gaston County restaurant crash

Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Amanda Self, the wife of Gaston County Police officer Josh Self and a mother of two. (Bria Bell/WBTV)

With barely any seats left inside Bethlehem Church and no dry eye in the place, hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Amanda Self, the wife of Gaston County Police officer Josh Self and a mother of two.

"She is not in this basket or box, whatever you want to call this thing. She is standing before the throne of God, praising Him because of the gospel we just sang about," a loved one said.

"Amanda was a rock. A rock of which many medical professionals looked as an example to build a foundation."

RELATED: Officer injured when dad drove car into Gaston Co. restaurant opens up about wife killed

Amanda worked as an ER nurse at Caromont Health in Gastonia.

Some of her coworkers took the stage to talk about a woman who touched a lot of lives through her profession, had a laugh that was contagious, never said anything bad about the next person and the list goes on.

"Compassion. Kind. Gentle, gentle with her words and gentle with her ways," a loved one said.

RELATED: Hundreds gather to support 8-year-old after mom killed in Gaston Co. restaurant crash

And the most touching part of the entire service came when her youngest child, Kaleb Self, made his way to the podium to share his own heart-felt message to his mom.

"The speech that I wrote about my mom is that she was a lovely person in the world and we love her so much and that she knows we love her too," Caleb Self said.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.