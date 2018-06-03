Person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte

One person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 14800 block of Steele Creek Road.

Traffic Alert: The 14800 block of Steele Creek Rd is currently closed due to multi vehicle crash. One person has been pronounced deceased. Drivers can use S. Tryon as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2018

That part of Steele Creek Road is temporarily closed due to the crash.

Drivers are advised to use South Tryon as an alternate route.

One person was pronounced dead and there's no word on any other injuries.

The person who died in the crash has not been identified.

No further information was released.

