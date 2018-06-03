Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte identified

A man was killed and three others injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the three-vehicle wreck happened around 9 p.m. in the 14800 block of Steele Creek Road. Investigators say a Toyota Highlander, being driven by 62-year-old Edwin Mercado, went left of the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. That vehicle was then struck by the third vehicle.

Mercado was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Three other people, including a 14-year-old girl, were all taken to the hospital with very serious injuries. Their current conditions have not been released.

Steele Creek Rd was closed for some time while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Traffic Alert: The 14800 block of Steele Creek Rd is currently closed due to multi vehicle crash. One person has been pronounced deceased. Drivers can use S. Tryon as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2018

The crash is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

