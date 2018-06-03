Hornets continue pre-draft workouts

The Charlotte Hornets held their third day of pre-draft workouts this morning, welcoming six new prospects to Spectrum Center.

Among the athletes was former Miami Hurricane Lonnie Walker and brother of Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas.

Walker left Miami after just one season, and the 6'5"guard is expected to be drafted somewhere in the middle first round, right around where the Hornets pick (11th).

“If I want to get better at this game and be the best and sooner or later get to this place, why not now,” Walker said. “Why not take that chance and play against top talent in the world?”

This was Walker’s first of six workouts that he has scheduled, all of which are with teams in the 10-20 range in the first round of the draft.

As for Antetokounmpo, he left the workout early with a groin injury. The injury does not appear to be serious.

Others at the session include Providence forward Rodney Bullock, Florida guard Chris Chiozza, Kansas State guard Marcus Foster and UMBC guard Jairus Lyles.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.