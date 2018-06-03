Christian McCaffrey hosts youth football camp

The camp is centered around different stations, with skills, drills and games being the main focus.

Christian McCaffrey hosted his first ever football camp this weekend at Ardrey Kell High School.

With the help of teammate Luke Kuechly and some of the areas best high school and college coaches, McCaffrey taught the fundamentals of football to 300 first through eighth-grade athletes.

All campers received an official camp t-shirt, an autograph from McCaffrey and a souvenir team photo.

“I was really excited. I saw how many people were here and I was pretty shocked,” McCaffrey said. “They look up to NFL players. To give them some wisdom and to have some fun for a couple days, it’s a lot of fun for me and I really enjoy it.”

McCaffrey’s camp comes on the same weekend as Cam Newton’s charity kickball tournament and Ron Rivera’s Bowl-A-Palooza event.

The Panthers have been big contributors to the community in recent years and new owner David Tepper figures to fit right in.

“I think he’s (Tepper) excited to be in Carolina. I think he’s very philanthropic and I think that will go a long way with our guys as well,” Kuechly said.

The Panthers will have to put their charity work on hold when the final week of OTAs begins on Monday morning.

