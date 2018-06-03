Charlotte man wanted for assault, robbery in Burlington

Police say 26-year-old Jerrell Cannon, of Charlotte, is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

A Charlotte man is wanted for assaulting another man and robbing him in Burlington Saturday afternoon.

Police say 26-year-old Jerrell Cannon, of Charlotte, is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Overbrook Road.

Officers responded to the City of Burlington Aquatic Center in regards to an assault.

Upon arrival, they found a man with injuries to his head and neck. Additionally, the man's car had three windows broken.

The investigation revealed that the man was involved in an altercation with Cannon.

During the altercation, Cannon reportedly hit the man in the head with a tire iron, stole his personal property and broke the windows out on his car.

Cannon fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police say Cannon previously knew the man he assaulted, confirming it was not a random assault.

The man was treated for injuries by Burlington Fire and Alamance County EMS personnel and he did not need to go to the hospital.

The Burlington Police Department has obtained warrants Cannon's arrest

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department.at 336-229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 27-4637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.