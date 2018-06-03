Police: 16-year-old shot, shows up to hospital in Shelby

Police say a 16-year-old showed up to the hospital after being shot in Shelby Sunday afternoon.

According to the Shelby Police Department, the shooting happened at Logan Street and Highland Avenue.

Police say the teen drove himself to the Cleveland Regional Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said an argument between two people led to the shooting, and it was not a random situation.

There's no word on arrests or possible persons of interest.

No further information was released.

