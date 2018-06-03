Two charged with safe-cracking, other charges

Two men jailed earlier on a long list of charges after an incident in Rowan County are due in court on Monday.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested Mark William Chamberlain, 30, and Richard Trey Wright, 25, in the 400 block of Grace Church Road.

Chamberlain was originally arrested on May 22, Wright was arrested on March 10.

Chamberlain was charged with safe-cracking, failure to appear, felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny of a firearm. Bond was set at $8000.

Wright was charged with drug possession, safe-cracking, felony breaking and entering, maintaining a vehicle for the illegal drug trade, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny of a firearm, parole violation, and felony larceny. Bond was set at $27.500.

