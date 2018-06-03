Person injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte

One person was injured in a shooting near uptown Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North Church Street in reference to an assault with deadly weapon.

CMPD says the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and Medic says the person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

Officers say the 911 caller who reported the incident was not sure where the shooting actually happened.

There's no word on arrests or possible persons of interest.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.