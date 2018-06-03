Officials investigating armed robbery at a north Charlotte gas s - | WBTV Charlotte

Officials investigating armed robbery at a north Charlotte gas station

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they responded to a 7-Eleven in the 1900 block of Pavilion Boulevard around 9 a.m. 

No one has been placed in custody in regards to the robbery. Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bike carrying three people ejects them after tire broke

    Bike carrying three people ejects them after tire broke

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:27:17 GMT
    (Fred Craft | WBTV)(Fred Craft | WBTV)

    Three people were injured while riding a bike in uptown Charlotte Sunday. The bike's tire broke when it while it was transporting three people. The bike, which was designed to carry three people, possibly ejecting the people. 

    More >>

    Three people were injured while riding a bike in uptown Charlotte Sunday. The bike's tire broke when it while it was transporting three people. The bike, which was designed to carry three people, possibly ejecting the people. 

    More >>

  • Officials investigating armed robbery at a north Charlotte gas station

    Officials investigating armed robbery at a north Charlotte gas station

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-06-03 14:49:13 GMT
    (Fred Craft | WBTV)(Fred Craft | WBTV)
    (Fred Craft | WBTV)(Fred Craft | WBTV)

    Officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in north Charlotte Sunday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they responded to a 7-Eleven in the 1900 block of Pavilion Boulevard around 9 a.m.   

    More >>

    Officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in north Charlotte Sunday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they responded to a 7-Eleven in the 1900 block of Pavilion Boulevard around 9 a.m.   

    More >>

  • Woman found dead in motel, boyfriend charged with murder

    Woman found dead in motel, boyfriend charged with murder

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:06:30 GMT
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police DepartmentCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a motel.  Officials say they were responding to reports of an overdose when they located Jameriane Laverne Ardrey unresponsive with physical signs of injury inside the motel located in the 300 block of Archdale Drive.  

    More >>

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a motel.  Officials say they were responding to reports of an overdose when they located Jameriane Laverne Ardrey unresponsive with physical signs of injury inside the motel located in the 300 block of Archdale Drive.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly