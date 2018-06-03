Two people injured in car crash in west Charlotte

Three people were injured while riding a bike in uptown Charlotte Sunday. The bike's tire broke when it while it was transporting three people. The bike, which was designed to carry three people, possibly ejecting the people.More >>
Three people were injured while riding a bike in uptown Charlotte Sunday. The bike's tire broke when it while it was transporting three people. The bike, which was designed to carry three people, possibly ejecting the people.More >>
Officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in north Charlotte Sunday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they responded to a 7-Eleven in the 1900 block of Pavilion Boulevard around 9 a.m.More >>
Officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in north Charlotte Sunday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they responded to a 7-Eleven in the 1900 block of Pavilion Boulevard around 9 a.m.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a motel. Officials say they were responding to reports of an overdose when they located Jameriane Laverne Ardrey unresponsive with physical signs of injury inside the motel located in the 300 block of Archdale Drive.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a motel. Officials say they were responding to reports of an overdose when they located Jameriane Laverne Ardrey unresponsive with physical signs of injury inside the motel located in the 300 block of Archdale Drive.More >>
According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Mecklenburg County and York County Saturday afternoon.More >>
According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Mecklenburg County and York County Saturday afternoon.More >>