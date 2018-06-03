Three people injured after wheel breaks in bicycle accident - | WBTV Charlotte

Three people injured after wheel breaks in bicycle accident

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Three people were injured while riding a bike in uptown Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The bike's wheel broke while it was transporting three people.

The bike, which was designed to carry three people, possibly ejected the people.

According to Medic, two people were seriously injured and one person had minor injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the bike's wheel to break.

