Woman found dead in motel, boyfriend charged with murder

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a motel.

Officials say they were responding to reports of an overdose when they located Jameriane Laverne Ardrey unresponsive with physical signs of injury inside the motel located in the 300 block of Archdale Drive.

Ardrey was pronounced dead on the scene.

James Mangus Brewer was later identified as the suspect. It was determined that Brewer and Ardrey were in a relationship and got involved in a physical altercation.

Brewer was interviewed and later charged with murder.

