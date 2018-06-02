Part of road collapses in York County due to heavy rain

Part of a road collapsed in York County Saturday morning due to heavy rain in the area.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened on SC-322, between Williamson Road and SC-324.

Officials say heavy rain Friday night undermined the pavement and wasted the pipe 300 foot off-site.

A detour was being installed and officials expect the road to reopen on Monday night.

Heavy rain last night undermined the pavement and wasted the pipe 300’ off-site. Detour is being installed. Estimated reopening is Monday night. SC 322 between Williamson Road and SC 324. York County. (Photos from District 5) pic.twitter.com/y61TmBDqXt — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) June 2, 2018

Officials with SCDOT offered up special thanks to employees who they say worked extra hard to ensure traffic flowed as well as it could and did their part to help make repairs on the bridge deck.

No further information was released.

