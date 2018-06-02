Person seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Department, the incident happened in the 7600 block of Bondhaven Drive.

Officers responded to the scene in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police found one person on the scene with a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

There's no word on what happened in the shooting or on any possible persons of interest.

No further information was released.

