Hundreds of students partake in Heart of a Champion Day

For the 11th straight year student athletes from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were able to get free health screenings as a part of Atrium Health's Heart of a Champion Day.

Approximately 1,800 student athletes registered for the event, according to Lea Ramsey of Atrium Health’s Corporate Communications, Marketing and Outreach department.

Ramsey said more than 20,000 students from across the area have received screenings during the events.

She said that more than 1,000 students have been identified with abnormal screening results in cardiology, general medicine or orthopedics.

This year's event was held at the Airport Training Center in Charlotte.

"It's different than a kid's well-child check where they go for shots and through their regular doctor. This mainly focuses on sports," said Dr. David Price, the Medical Director of Heart of a Champion Day.

The screenings offered to the students included an Electrocardiogram (EKG) and an orthopedic exam. Nutritionists and psychologists were also at the event to speak with students.

"The ultimate goal is to prevent sudden cardiac death or collapse on a court," said Price. "We can't catch everything with these heart screenings but hopefully with the addition of some of these things we catch more of those people that may otherwise go undetected."

Parents who missed registration for this year's Heart of a Champion event can still sign up for physicals through primary care physicians with Atrium Health.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.