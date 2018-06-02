One person injured as house fire leads to rescue in northeast Charlotte

One person was injured as a house fire led to a rescue in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 3400 Stephens Farm Lane.

The fire was reportedly controlled in five minutes and firefighters rescued a paralyzed person who needed help getting out.

Crews said that person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CFD firefighters from Stations 22 and 28 worked together to make a quick rescue from a house fire in NE Charlotte just after 6pm. pic.twitter.com/vlkwrc6ICF — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 2, 2018

The fire batallion chief said the fire started in the kitchen.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information was released.

