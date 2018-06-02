One injured as vehicle overturns in Harrisburg

One person was injured after a vehicle overturned in Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the incident took place on Roberta Road between Blackwelder and Pitts School Road.

The one person was taken to Atrium Northeast with non-life-threatening injuries.

*Update Roberta Rd Final* 1 patient transported to Atrium Northeast with non life threatening injuries, Rd still temporarily closed awaiting removal of the overturned vehicle. — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) June 2, 2018

Officials say the vehicle that overturned was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Roberta Road was temporarily closed because of the accident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.