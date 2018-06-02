Hornets hold second pre-draft workout

With the 2018 NBA Draft less than three weeks away, the Charlotte Hornets held their second pre-draft workout of the summer this morning at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets worked out eight players on Saturday, including former Tar Heel Theo Pinson and former Villanova Wildcat and 2018 National Champion Mikal Bridges.

Pinson, who ranked fifth in the ACC in steals last season (5.1), won 14 tournament games while at North Carolina, tied for the second most in program history.

Pinson is also one of three Tar Heels to record more than 500 career rebounds and 400 career assists.

The 22-year-old was born in Greensboro, NC and went to high school at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, NC.

“Most of the teams know what I can do, seeing me play for four years,” Pinson said. “Knocking down shots is the biggest thing for me. Showing them I can defend all positions and knock down shots is the biggest thing."

Bridges is a two-time national champion (2016, 2018) and was one of five D-1 players to average at least 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block last season. He averaged 17.7 points per game, which ranked him ninth in the Big East.

“I’m really well-conditioned,” Bridges said. “Shooting the ball when I’m tired, showing if I get a little tired I can still hit some shots.”

Other prospects in attendance were St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams, Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado, St. Joseph’s James Demery, St. Mary’s Jock Landale, Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins and TCU’s Kenrich Williams.

The Hornets have the 11th and 55th picks in the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21 in New York City.

