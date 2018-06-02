Storms move through WBTV-viewing area as rain continues to fall

Storms are moving through as rainfall continues to impact counties in the WBTV-viewing area Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Mecklenburg County and York County until 3:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:45 PM for MECKLENBURG-NC YORK-SC pic.twitter.com/0oJb9KgA7S — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 2, 2018

A severe thunderstorm was located around 3:24 p.m, six miles northeast of Rock Hill, moving southeast at 10 miles per hour.

A radar indicated that the storm has 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Residents should expect minor hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to trees and power lines.

The locations impacted by the storm include Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Newport, Lesslie, Catawba and Carowinds.

As the storms passed through, power outages were reported in several counties including:

Mecklenburg County - At least 500 without power.

Lancaster County - At least 500 without power.

Union County - At least 250 without power.

