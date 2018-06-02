Severe storms move through WBTV-viewing area as rain continues to fall

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Storms continued to move through the WBTV-viewing Sunday evening as Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in multiple counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, York and Mecklenburg Counties until 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The Warning was issued again for Cabarrus, Iredell and Mecklenburg and Rowan Counties until 9:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 PM for CABARRUS-NC GASTON-NC IREDELL-NC LINCOLN-NC MECKLENBURG-NC YORK-SC pic.twitter.com/z6jIu7UWgU — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 3, 2018

Severe storms pressed south of Morganton and east of Rutherfordton, as a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Catawba, Gaston, Burke, Lincoln and Cleveland Counties until 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Lincolnton was hit with 60 to 70 mph wind gusts through 8 p.m. Sunday night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Anson and Stanly County until 9:45 p.m. Sunday night as well.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:00 PM for BURKE-NC CATAWBA-NC CLEVELAND-NC GASTON-NC LINCOLN-NC pic.twitter.com/e1DJlxSMTU — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 3, 2018

There were several reports of trees and power lines down in multiple areas.

The storms caused power outages in several counties Sunday night as well including:

Mecklenburg County - At least 900 without power.

Gaston County - At least 400 without power.

Lincoln County - At least 1,100 without power.

Rowan County - At least 1,300 without power.

The storms left a glowing orange tint in the city of Charlotte Sunday night after the heavy rains rolled through.

Uptown glowing orange in the sunset after that heavy rain! @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/hW7NRaU2LE — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 4, 2018

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Storms moved through as rainfall continued to impact counties in the area Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Mecklenburg County and York County until 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:45 PM for MECKLENBURG-NC YORK-SC pic.twitter.com/0oJb9KgA7S — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 2, 2018

A severe thunderstorm was located around 3:24 p.m. Saturday, six miles northeast of Rock Hill, moving southeast at 10 miles per hour.

A radar indicated that the storm had 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Residents were told to expect minor hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to trees and power lines.

The locations impacted by the storm included Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Newport, Lesslie, Catawba and Carowinds.

As the storms passed through Saturday, power outages were reported in several counties including:

Mecklenburg County - At least 500 without power.

Lancaster County - At least 500 without power.

Union County - At least 250 without power.

A new air mass will be in place on Monday.

It will be less humid and highs will be in the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.

Rain chances will be as close to zero as they have been in a long time.

By the end of the week, it will feel a tad more summer-like, as rain chances return to 20 to 30 percent, which is pretty average for June.

