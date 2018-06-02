CMPD: Driver runs red light injuring four people in east Charlot - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD: Driver runs red light injuring four people in east Charlotte

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
Four people were transported to the hospital after officials say the driver ran a red light in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Sharon Amity Road around 1 a.m. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the four people were transported with minor injuries. 

According to officials, drugs and alcohol were not a contributing factor.

