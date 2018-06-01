Knights continue to win on the road beating Buffalo Friday

The Charlotte Knights have struggled at times this season to say the least, but lately they’ve been red hot, and they’ve been getting it done on the road with their latest triumph coming Friday in Buffalo winning 10-4.

With the victory, the Knights won their second game in a row and have now won six of their last eight.

Alex Presley was one of the hitting stars for the Knights hitting a three-run home run in a six-run fifth inning.

Meanwhile Jacob May extended his hitting streak to six games.

The Knights continue their three-game series with the Buffalo Bisons tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

