North Carolina tops North Carolina A&T 11-0 in NCAA regional - | WBTV Charlotte

North Carolina tops North Carolina A&T 11-0 in NCAA regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Michael Busch drove in five runs to help No. 6 national seed North Carolina beat North Carolina A&T 11-0 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Chapel Hill Regional.

Busch had a two-run double in the third inning and a three-run homer in a five-run fourth for the Tar Heels (39-18). UNC finished with 10 hits and got a strong outing from starter Cooper Criswell (5-2), who allowed three hits with six strikeouts in six shutout innings.

Greg White had two hits for the fourth-seeded Aggies (32-24), who are making their second postseason appearance in program history and first since 2005. North Carolina A&T finished with just five hits and had four errors, leading to four unearned runs.

Starter Tim Luth (6-3) took the loss, allowing six earned runs in four innings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly