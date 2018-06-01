North Carolina tops North Carolina A&T 11-0 in NCAA regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Michael Busch drove in five runs to help No. 6 national seed North Carolina beat North Carolina A&T 11-0 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Chapel Hill Regional.
Busch had a two-run double in the third inning and a three-run homer in a five-run fourth for the Tar Heels (39-18). UNC finished with 10 hits and got a strong outing from starter Cooper Criswell (5-2), who allowed three hits with six strikeouts in six shutout innings.
Greg White had two hits for the fourth-seeded Aggies (32-24), who are making their second postseason appearance in program history and first since 2005. North Carolina A&T finished with just five hits and had four errors, leading to four unearned runs.
Starter Tim Luth (6-3) took the loss, allowing six earned runs in four innings.
