Ardrey Kell wins game one of their best-of-three baseball championship series

ZEBULON, NC (WBTV) - State Championships got underway Friday in North Carolina in both boys baseball and girls softball.

In the 4A baseball title series taking place in Zebulon, it was Ardrey Kell taking on Fuquay Varina in game one of their best of three championship series and the Pirates got the job done winning 3-0.

Ardrey Kell is now in the driver's seat to the title with game two set for Saturday at 2 p.m. again in Zebulon.

Fuquay Varina has to beat Ardrey Kell twice to win the title.

