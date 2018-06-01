Crest falls in series opener of their state title tilt with New Hanover 8-4

The Crest Chargers suffered a disappointing loss Friday in their 3A state championship opener against New Hanover, losing 8-4 in a closer game than the score indicated.

The best-of-seven series will continue Saturday at 11 a.m. once again at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

Crest will have to win twice to claim the title.

They lost last year in the championship in a heartbreaker in decisive game three, so they really want to come back to win this one badly this year.

