Red Cross helping family after tree falls on Rockwell house

The American Red Cross is helping a family after a tree fell on a house. It happened on Rocky Rick Lane in Rockwell at around 7:45 pm on Friday.

The Rockwell Rural Fire Department requested Rowan County Red Cross to respond to 397 Rocky Rick Lane in Rockwell for storm damage due to a large maple tree down on a house.

It was a combination of wind and the ground being saturated from all the rain we've had lately as evident because the tree fell over from the base.

The home and adjacent metal car port sustained heavy damage.

According to Daniel Michael with the Red Cross, "there were only two residents and fortunately no injuries."

The Red Cross provided assistance to those residents to help cover hotel expenses, food, and other needs.

