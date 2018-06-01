Alexander Central wins Game One - | WBTV Charlotte

Alexander Central wins Game One

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
GREENSBORO, NC (WBTV) -

Alexander Central got off to a good start in their best of three 3A championship softball series Friday by beating Cleveland 2-0 in Greensboro.

The nine time champion Cougars are one victory away from winning title number ten Saturday.

Cleveland would have to win twice to keep that from happening. Alexander Central only has to win once.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly