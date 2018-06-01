Local softball teams swing for state titles - | WBTV Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) -

The state championship excitement is underway for the ladies in North Carolina swinging for gold in softball.

Tough Friday in Raleigh, as South Caldwell lost game one of their best of three title series to Jack Britt 3-2.

The Lady Spartans have to win twice Saturday to win the championship with game two set for 11 a.m.

