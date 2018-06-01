Large tree falls on highway, blocks lanes in Gaston County

A large tree fell, blocking multiple lanes on a highway in Gaston County Friday night.

The incident happened on US 29-74.

According to a trooper on the scene, he said the tree came down right in front of him while he was driving on the highway.

The tree was reportedly to big for firefighters to remove. The tree had about a four foot diameter.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation was reportedly called out to remove it.

There were reports of other trees down in Gaston County Friday night as heavy rains and storms swept through the area.

Copyright 20187 WBTV. All rights reserved.