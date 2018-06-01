Off-duty officers and paramedic find burning RV in Concord

Two off-duty police officers and an off-duty paramedic were the first on the scene where a recreational vehicle was burning in Concord Friday afternoon.

According to the Concord Fir Department, Concord and Harrisburg Fire were called out to a possible RV fire on Performance Drive Friday around noon.

Officials verified that it was a working fire and had the fire under control in a matter of minutes after their arrival.

Two off-duty police officers and an off-duty paramedic, who asked to remain anonymous, were in separate vehicles when passing the area to find flames coming from the RV.

The three off-duty emergency officials immediately notified Concord Fire Department and began calling out in hopes that there were no people in the burning RV.

Fire crews confirmed during a search of the RV that no people were inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the City of Concord Fire Marshals Office.

