Man charged for Memorial Day shooting, damaging multiple homes in Lancaster County

A man was charged for a shooting that damaged multiple homes in Lancaster County on.Monday.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Amard Bumpy Kendrick was charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say the shooting damaged multiple homes on North Matson Street in Kershaw.

Officials were dispatched to North Matson Street at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of shots fired.

A 16-year-old residents of a home on North Matson Street told deputies that three men were walking on North Matson and confronted him as he stood near the edge of the street.

He said one of them pulled out a gun and shot at him.

Three other residents of the home, including Kendrick, confirmed the 16-year-old’s story.

Two homeowners on North Matson reported damage to their property from the gunfire.

A resident on West 3rd Street showed an investigator apparent gunshot damage to his glass front door, the siding on his home and his carport.

Another resident on North Matson showed investigators six apparent gunshot defects to his fence and to the front of his home.

One bullet passed through the front wall, went just a few inches over the homeowner’s child’s bed and lodged in the wall across the bedroom. The large caliber bullet was recovered.

The apparent path of the bullets did not match the incident as described by Kendrick and the other residents of his home.

An investigator questioned them further and found three handguns in their home, including a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

A witness to the shooting identified Kendrick as the shooter.

Investigators believe Kendrick shot at two unknown people shown on a neighbor’s video surveillance running from the area on West 3rd Street.

A firearms examiner with the State Law Enforcement Division matched the bullet recovered from the child’s bedroom to the .45 caliber pistol recovered from Kendrick’s home.

Kendrick was arrested without incident at his home Thursday. He appeared before a magistrate Friday morning, and bond was denied.

Sheriff Barry Faile made a few comments regarding the incident.

"At least nine large caliber shots were fired across one of the busiest streets in Kershaw in a residential area. We can only imagine the outcome if that child had been in the bed. This is unacceptable behavior – there or anywhere. Our investigators did an outstanding job weeding through the dubious information they were provided in getting to the truth of this matter. Thanks to SLED for putting a rush on our request for ballistics testing which allowed us to move forward with arrest warrants.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

