Cam Newton Holds 4th Annual K1cking it with Cam! Kickball Tournament

For the fourth straight year, the Cam Newton Foundation brought together the Charlotte community for an afternoon of kickball, fundraising and fun at the foundation’s K1cking it with Cam! event, held this year at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The event always draws the biggest names in the Panthers’ locker room, as well as stars from the Charlotte Hornets and even players from rival teams.

“Not only the Panthers but a different variety of different athletes and entertainers,” Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton said. “Charlotte’s been a home for me for a while and I just want to keep continually giving something that’s outside the box.”

Some of those names include Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Hornets’ center Dwight Howard, former NC State Wolfpack and now Dallas Maverick Dennis Smith Jr, and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.

K1cking it with Cam! regular and former Panther Josh Norman was in attendance, along with 2018 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens.

Even with all the money being raised at the event, the action out on the field wasn’t taken lightly.

“That’s the competitive spirit in all of us, we all want to win,” Panthers’ safety Mike Adams said.

Next up for the Cam Newton Foundation is the 2018 Hometown Gala on July 18 in Atlanta, GA, where Newton was born and grew up.

