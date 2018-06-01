WBTV Sports Overtime: Kannapolis Intimidators in first place in the South Atlantic League

Bet you didn't know there is a first place minor league baseball team in our area.

The Kannapolis Intimidators lead the Northern Division of the South Atlantic League with a roster full of great stories.

The top of the line up is led by a great one, two punch of Luis Gonzalez and Laz Rivera. Gonzalez is 2nd in the league in batting average and Rivera leads the SAL in the same category.

Manager Justin Jirschele is the youngest manager in all of minor league baseball at 28. He's not much older than a lot of his players but that's a positive as he is very relate able because he was just in their shoes a few years ago.

For more on the Intimidators, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

