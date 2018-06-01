Appalachian State CB Clifton Duck named preseason All-American

Former Butler star and current Appalachian State junior cornerback Clifton Duck has been named a 2nd team preseason All-American by Street and Smith Magazine.

Duck is coming off a sophomore season in which he had 6 interceptions. He also had 50 tackles and 1 sack.

He was a freshman All-American in 2016 after coming up with 5 picks.

His 11 interception the last 2 years has him tied for first in the nation during that time period. In the same time period, he leads all FBS defensive backs when it comes to a passer rating when thrown at. His rating is 50.4. Second on that list is Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama who had a rating of 59.9. Fitzpatrick was the 11th pick in this past NFL Draft.

Street and Smith also rated ASU head coach Scott Satterfield as the best head coach in the Sun Belt Conference and Kidd Brewer Stadium is the best game day atmosphere in the league.

