CMPD admits to mishandling woman's claim she was drugged at uptown bar

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) admits the department did not act appropriately in the case of a Charlotte woman claiming she was drugged at a local bar.

Leah McGuirk says an officer did not take her seriously when she tried to report that she thought she had been drugged at Rooftop 210 in the Epicenter Uptown. She says the officer told her to leave the station, return to the bar where it happened, and call 911.

"It's certainly regrettable that this young lady didn't receive the customer service that we would have liked,” CMPD Lt. Melanie Peacock said at a press conference Friday. “And we're certainly handling that internally so that it doesn't happen again."

When no report was taken, McGuirk turned to social media several days later. She has received attention from thousands of users, after posting to platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

McGuirk claims on May 12, she only had one drink when she began to feel light-headed and unable to stand at the bar.

This week, after she says she was turned away from filing a police report the first time, police saw McGuirk’s social media posts and contacted her to file that report.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” McGuirk said after Friday’s CMPD press conference. “I can’t say I’m overjoyed, because I know that while I was turned away there have been countless other victims that have been turned away as well, so while I’ve gotten a little bit of acknowledgement, there’s so many others who haven’t, so I can’t really feel happy about that.”

Police are now investigating just what happened at the bar that night.

The chief risk officer of Rooftop 210 told WBTV off-camera Friday that he looked for security footage of that night after McGuirk’s report this week, but since it has been a few weeks since May 12, the system has overwritten that tape.

He said the bar has undercover police officers inside, and they had additional security training after they heard about this report.

