Three teens charged with shooting into house in Union County

Three teens were charged in connection with shots fired into a home in Union County Sunday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incidents happened on Johns Forest Lane in Monroe.

The shooting left two homes damaged by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Officials say two of the teens are in jail and deputies are searching for a third teen believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Michael Tabbit, 17, and Taylor Shortell, 19 are in custody, while an arrest warrant has been issued for Noah Leach, 17, who remains at large.

While following up on leads in this case, detectives searched Tabbit’s home where they found and seized about 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Tabbit is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for use, storage of sale of a controlled substance.

His next court date is June 26, 2018

Shortell is charged with conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

His court date is also June 26, 2018.

Leach is facing a charge of conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Detectives have responded to calls about this incident that was captured on video from a neighbor’s home surveillance system.

The circumstances and motivation behind the shooting remain under investigation but detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

If you have information about this case or have seen Noah Benjamin Leach, please call 911 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

