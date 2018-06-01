Molly's Kids: Conover boy is a 'hero' tonight at Relay for Life

Update on 7-year-old Aiden Stone, happening tonight.

Tonight is Relay For Life of Caldwell & Catawba Counties. Aiden is one of the stars, they call it “designated hero” -- for the "Gold Together" team. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Fairgrounds.

Aiden lives in Conover and was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago.

Interestingly enough, a mom in Florida wrote to make sure we knew about Aiden.

She started "Gold Together" in the name of her son, Cole Eicher. Cole beat cancer and is now using his story to raise funds.

The efforts have grown from just Cole’s team, to 12 teams throughout the Southeast honoring other kids.

Tonight’s team in Aiden’s name is the first in North Carolina.

Aiden will be there. So will his family. As well as awesome kids fighting and surviving. Very, very cool.

-Molly

PS: Aiden’s original #MollysKids post from 2016, here.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.