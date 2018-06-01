Man, already in prison, charged with murder in 2015 Fort Mill homicide case

A man already in prison in South Carolina was charged Friday with murder in the death of a Fort Mill man that occurred in 2015.

Eric Neal Patton, 33, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of LaCharles Dontae Govan.

Govan was found dead from a gunshot wound around 6:13 a.m. on June 4, 2015. He was lying on the lawn of Jerusalem Baptist Church on the 1000 block of Steele Street.

Patton, officials say, was developed as the suspect after a "significantly extensive investigation," Fort Mill Police said. Investigators did not say what evidence led to Patton.

Patton was already in the Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer, SC. Friday morning he was transferred to the Fort Mill Police Department and charged in Govan's death.

He was then transferred to the York County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

No further information has been released.

