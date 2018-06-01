18 arrested, 8 wanted in Lancaster County drug bust

Eighteen people have been arrested this week in connection with an undercover drug operation in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the undercover drug transactions reportedly happened in February, March, April and May 2018. Deputies said most of the drug transactions occurred on the east and west sides of Lancaster as well as in the Kershaw area.

The drugs that were sold included heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, acetaminophen/oxycodone, hydrochloride, marijuana and the prescription drug Gabapentin, deputies say.

Eight more people are wanted in the drug bust, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies are looking for Kedrick Lashawn Seegars, Justin Lee, Aaron Mastafis Harris, Corey Demario Carruthers, Trenton Bradley Catoe, Hykeim Malik Williams, J. C. Hall and Christina Lee Robertson.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement Friday:

“We had a busy week preparing for this operation and getting these people into custody. Some of the faces are new, but several have been around the block before. We will keep the pressure on in all areas of the county to put people in jail who continue to sell illegal drugs. I want to thank our citizens for continuing to provide us information about suspects and locations that leads to investigations and arrests. I want to thank my Drug Task Force agents, investigators, and deputies for the hard work they do on operations like this. A lot of preparation goes into these events. I also want to thank my detention center officers. We coordinate plans with them when we know we will be sending them lots of inmates, and they process these folks efficiently and professionally.”

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

