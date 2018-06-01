Man accused of shooting his wife in Catawba County

A man is accused of shooting his wife during a domestic dispute in Catawba County Thursday night.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Mikeal Caldwell allegedly shot his wife on Mt. Olive Church Road in Newton. The woman was taken to Baptist Hospital where she has been listed in stable condition, deputies say.

Caldwell was also taken to a hospital following the incident, the sheriff's office said. He will be charged in connection with the shooting once he's released from the hospital, deputies said.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call deputies at 828-244-3723.

