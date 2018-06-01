Update: Man suspected of robbing Salisbury bank and fleeing to Thomasville has died

Police say a man who robbed a Salisbury bank, then led officers on a pursuit into Davidson County, has died from injuries he suffered after being shot by police.

The bank robbery happened at the First National Bank at the corner of E. Innes and Long Streets in Salisbury on Thursday afternoon just after 12:30, according to police.

After robbing the bank police say the suspect, identified Friday as Jareck Raheem Gray, took off in a small pick-up truck. A pregnant woman was in the truck with him.

Salisbury Police and Rowan Sheriff's deputies pursued the truck into Davidson County. They were joined by Davidson County deputies and Thomasville police officers.

Stop sticks were used to flatten the tires on Gray's truck. He then pulled into the parking lot of the Anderson RC Hobby Shop on Mendenhall Street just off Business I-85.

Police say Gray jumped from the truck and ran towards the front door of the business. One of the owners saw Gray and tried to stop him. He then reportedly stabbed the owner.

Two other men inside the store held the door as Gray tried to get inside.

Police used a stun gun on Gray, but say it had no effect. A Salisbury police officer, identified as 27-year police veteran Officer Christopher Schenk, then shot Gray.

Gray was taken to the hospital but is now deceased.

The man who was stabbed should be OK and may be released from the hospital on Friday, according to family members.

