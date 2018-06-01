Funeral arrangements announced for woman killed when father-in-law drove into Gaston Co. restaurant

Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the women killed when a relative drove his car into a Gaston County restaurant as his family ate inside.

Services for Amanda Self will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Church in Gastonia. She was killed when her father-in-law, Roger Self, drove into the Surf and Turf restaurant in Bessemer City.

Roger's daughter, Gaston County Sheriff's Corporal Katelyn Self, was also killed.

Amanda Self worked as an ER nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Roger's son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self.

Josh and several other family members were also injured in the alleged attack.

Roger Self is charged with murder in the case. He is currently behind bars.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.