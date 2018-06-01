Funeral arrangements announced for woman killed when father-in-law drove into Gaston Co. restaurant

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Mikeal Caldwell allegedly shot his wife at Mt. Olive Church Road in Newton.More >>
Early Johnson is hoping an autopsy will reveal how his 19-year-old son, James Hampton, died Saturday evening. Hampton was playing in a basketball tournament in Virginia this past weekend.More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>
Services for Amanda Self will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Church in Gastonia. She was killed when her father-in-law, Roger Self, drove into the Surf and Turf restaurant in Bessemer City.More >>
