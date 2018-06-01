Sex offenders added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list

Two Salisbury men have been added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list Friday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Willie James Blake Jr., 56, and Jason E. Morton, 36, are registered sex offenders who are both wanted. Deputies say Blake was released from prison in May 2018 and failed to tell deputies his address.

Blake is known to walk the streets of Salisbury, according to the sheriff's office. He is described as being around 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

He is facing the charge of failing to notify an address change.

Morton is wanted on four counts of having indecent liberties with minors, deputies say. The sheriff's office says Morton's last known address is on Miller Chapel Road in Salisbury.

He is around 5-foot-6 and weighs 220 pounds, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

